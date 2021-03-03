Nina Dobrev has become a US ambassador for Maison Christian Dior.

The 32-year-old actress was named Dior's ambassador in 2019, and now she has been unveiled as the face of the luxury perfume brand's fragrances, as well as their make-up and skincare.

She said in a press release: "I'm thrilled to continue my relationship with Dior. It has been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember, but the reality of joining the family has been even more beautiful than I could have ever imagined."

The 'Vampire Diaries' star added how Baladge Sauvage is her favourite scent from the line.

She added: "It smells like summer caramel. Warm, inviting and mysterious. Its English translation is 'A Wild Ride,' which is what I want the symphony of my life to smell like."

The ambassador news comes after Nina admitted she has "looked up to Dior" since she was a child.

She previously said: "I travelled a lot as a young girl. We did road trips and we got on planes a lot. My family lived in Europe. I remember seeing the Dior campaigns in the airports. I always looked up to Dior. It felt so timeless and classy and elegant in every way

Meanwhile, Nina recently shared her routine during the coronavirus pandemic, and she credits daily meditation sessions with helping to keep her mind anxiety-free.

She explained: "During quarantine, I started doing a quick 15-minute meditation every morning, first thing when I wake up. It's changed everything, and has really helped set the tone for my day. "It's been a game-changer for my mental wellbeing. I get it now, and I'm happy drinking the meditation Kool-Aid."