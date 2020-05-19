Nina Dobrev has opened up about how her daily meditation sessions have worked wonders on her mental health during the coronavirus pandemic and how getting more sleep has improved her skin.
Nina Dobrev says meditation has been a ''game-changer'' for her ''mental wellbeing''.
The 'Vampire Diaries' star - who played Elena Gilbert on the teen supernatural series - has revealed her routine during the coronavirus pandemic, and she credits daily meditation sessions with helping to keep her mind anxiety-free.
She said: ''During quarantine, I started doing a quick 15-minute meditation every morning, first thing when I wake up. It's changed everything, and has really helped set the tone for my day.
''It's been a game-changer for my mental wellbeing. I get it now, and I'm happy drinking the meditation Kool-Aid.''
The 29-year-old actress has been going on hikes for exercise and to ensure her skin gets enough Vitamin D.
She said: ''I've been driving to secluded mountains, and going on hikes to not only get a reprieve from being inside but also to exercise and get Vitamin D.''
The 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' star also shared how ensuring she gets plenty of shut-eye has worked wonders on her complexion.
She said of her improved sleeping during the health crisis: ''Over the past two months I can proudly say I finally listened to my own advice. And my skin has never been clearer.''
Nina added to Vogue: ''My face has started to feel like a baby's bottom.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Xander Cage has led quite a life, he's been an extreme sports celebrity with his...
'When attending anniversary screening of 'Camp Bloodbath', an infamous 80s horror flick starring her later...
A pair of best pals are at the point where they are contemplating why nothing...
Charlie is a 15-year-old high school freshman with no friends since his best friend Michael...