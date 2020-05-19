Nina Dobrev says meditation has been a ''game-changer'' for her ''mental wellbeing''.

The 'Vampire Diaries' star - who played Elena Gilbert on the teen supernatural series - has revealed her routine during the coronavirus pandemic, and she credits daily meditation sessions with helping to keep her mind anxiety-free.

She said: ''During quarantine, I started doing a quick 15-minute meditation every morning, first thing when I wake up. It's changed everything, and has really helped set the tone for my day.

''It's been a game-changer for my mental wellbeing. I get it now, and I'm happy drinking the meditation Kool-Aid.''

The 29-year-old actress has been going on hikes for exercise and to ensure her skin gets enough Vitamin D.

She said: ''I've been driving to secluded mountains, and going on hikes to not only get a reprieve from being inside but also to exercise and get Vitamin D.''

The 'XXX: Return of Xander Cage' star also shared how ensuring she gets plenty of shut-eye has worked wonders on her complexion.

She said of her improved sleeping during the health crisis: ''Over the past two months I can proudly say I finally listened to my own advice. And my skin has never been clearer.''

Nina added to Vogue: ''My face has started to feel like a baby's bottom.''