J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda are set to join Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in 'Being the Ricardos', the Amazon movie about 1950s sitcom 'I Love Lucy'.
J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda have joined the cast of 'Being the Ricardos'.
The 66-year-old actor and 36-year-old actress have been tapped to star as William Frawley and Vivian Vance in Amazon's new movie about the 1950s sitcom 'I Love Lucy'.
The duo will star alongside Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, who are in final negotiations to play stars Lucille Ball and her real-life husband Desi Arnaz.
Simmons' character, Frawley, played neighbour Fred Mertz in the show while Arianda's alter-ego, Vance, portrayed Fred's wife and Lucy's best friend Ethel Mertz.
Aaron Sorkin is writing and directing the flick, which is set during one production week of 'I Love Lucy' – from a Monday table read through to audience filming on Friday – as Lucille and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.
Nicole's casting as Lucille has divided fans with some suggesting the likes of Debra Messing or Carole Cook would have been better suited for the part but the star has vowed to "try (her) best" in the role.
The 53-year-old actress said: "I was like, ‘Yeah, I would love to give it a go.' With Aaron’s words and his direction and Javier … that’s kind of a wonderful prospect to, you know.
"But yikes, off we go. Give it a go. Try my best—see if I can do it."
'The Undoing' star revealed that she has been watching episodes of 'I Love Lucy' to prepare for the film.
Nicole explained: "I love Lucille, having looked now and delved into her.
"She's an amazing woman. I'm very excited for people to see what Aaron found out about her and the way he's interpreted Desi and Lucy and the way that it's so rich. I didn't know any of this."
As the second month of 2021 gets ever nearer we take a look at the new releases that are set to delight our ears over the coming weeks.
"With great regret, we must announce that this year's Glastonbury Festival will not take place," came the not altogether unexpected announcement from...
Here's what the public had to say about the death of Phil Spector.
Lana Del Rey takes her 60s vintage aesthetic to the extreme with the video for new single 'Chemtrails Over The Country Club'.
As negotiations continue, it's clear that the UK government doesn't have everyone's best interests at heart.
The singer awkwardly responded to potential backlash regarding her new album cover.
Five years ago, on the day of his 69th birthday and two days before his death, David Bowie released his 25th, and final studio album, 'Blackstar'.
Although this comedy-drama seems to have been written specifically to give Meryl Streep a chance...
The shows Florence Foster Jenkins put on were true spectacles but there were only a...
Florence Foster Jenkins was never what you might call a 'naturally' talented opera singer, however...
"All the world's a stage, and the men and women merely players". Or so thinks...
Conor (James McAvoy) and Eleanor (Jessica Chastain) play a couple who fall in love and...
Gil and Inez are young couple who decide to travel to France with Inez's family....