Nina Agdal has been following a 11-step nighttime skincare routine during the coronavirus lockdown.

The 28-year-old model never used to take care of her skin at the end of the day because she was always too tired to bother with the lengthy process of removing her makeup and ''practicing self-care and self-love''.

But since stay-at-home orders were put in place across the US as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Nina now has time to indulge in a full 11-step routine, which she says her skin is ''very excited about''.

Speaking in a video for Harper's Bazaar's 'Go to Bed with Me' series, she said: ''My nighttime routine is actually brand spanking new. And let me tell you why. I've never been really good at continuing a nighttime routine. Here's the thing, when I'm tired, when I'm sleepy, there's no return, there's no going to the sink, taking off your makeup, going through a whole process, practicing self-care and self-love - it's not happening. When I'm sleepy, it's done. It's over.''

To combat her sleep-induced laziness, Nina does her routine ''super early'', which sees her begin winding down ready for bed at 6pm.

She added: ''But ever since the quarantine happened, I have had the time to do this. When I say time, I mean I do it super early now. So I will take my nighttime shower, do my bedtime routine, get myself ready for bed, at 6pm. It's been really fun to actually do it for the last couple of months. And I have to say my skin is definitely very excited about it.''

Nina's process includes removing her makeup with a $36 Superfood Antioxidant Cleanser from Youth to the People, as well as wiping off any excess with Neutrogena's $6 Oil-Free Gentle Eye Makeup Remover.

The model then applies two different serums - Dr. Barbara Sturm's $300 Hyaluronic Serum, and the $68 Everyday CBD Serum from Superflower - before spritzing herself with a $12 facial spray from Mario Badescu.

Nina uses Olehenriksen's $39 eye cream paired with a $38 hydrating night cream from First Aid Beauty to add some moisture to her skin, and follows up with a Tata Harper face oil costing $132.

To finish her nighttime routine, Nina uses the Honey Body Butter Ultra-Hydrating Body Cream from Farmacy, which costs $35.