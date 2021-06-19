Nile Rodgers has been re-elected as the chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 68-year-old musician was unanimously voted in by the board of directors to serve a second three-year term as chairman earlier this month.

Linda Moran, SHOF President and CEO, said: "Nile is tremendously respected and admired by his peers and fans of all generations for being a musical pioneer with his multi/cross-genre music. With an ever-expanding list of credits and accomplishments, having him as a partner has been a very special and rewarding experience and the Songwriters Hall of Fame can ask for no better representative, both to the songwriting community and to the world at large.”

Nile added: "Three years ago, I was honoured and humbled to be elected by my peers as the Chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame. It has been one of the most important experiences of my life to represent and advocate for the songwriting community." To now be given the opportunity to serve for another three years is a responsibility I take very seriously. We’ve done great work in the first three years despite the pandemic but we are just getting started. There is no music industry without the song and I’m delighted to serve the songwriters that have delivered the most iconic songs of all time."

Meanwhile, Jack Savoretti recently admitted he's jealous of Rodgers' enduring passion for "going to work every day".

The 37-year-old singer worked with the Chic legend - as well as John Oates - on his new album 'Europhiana', and he was inspired by his sessions with the iconic musician.

He said: “This is a guy who’s been at the top of his game for four or five decades and he still absolutely loves going to work every day. That’s something I envy, because I feel it now but I don’t know if I’m going to feel it forever.

“Nile’s relentless and he’s been a mentor throughout this whole process.”