The nominees and mentors for the Ivor Novello's all-new Rising Star Award with Apple Music have been unveiled.

The prestigious ceremony - which celebrates the music industry's finest songwriters and composers - is set to honour and support the best new talent with each of the five nominees having their own industry mentor.

Chic legend Nile Rodgers is one of the mentors who has been partnered up with soul singer Amahla.

He said: ''The Ivors, in my view, offer amongst the most prestigious accolades that a songwriter can receive anywhere in the world. To be able to get this acknowledgement at such an early stage in your career will be an important catalyst for this incredibly diverse range of new talent.

''All five of the Rising Star nominees being celebrated by The Ivors Academy and Apple Music have been selected on the strength of their creative talent, and I can't wait to see them grow and give the world what I hope will be many of the great songs of the future.''

Pop star Griff is also up for the accolade and is being mentored by acclaimed singer, songwriter and producer Kamille.

The latter said: ''Feeling part of a musical community is such a strong catalyst for having the confidence to really explore where your own music can take you. It's great to be a part of this Rising Star Award program with Apple Music and focusing on acknowledging the potential of young and emerging music creators. This group of nominees offer such an interesting mix of style, genres and expressions, it's really exciting to be a part of their journey.''

Fraser T. Smith - who has worked with the likes of Adele, Stormzy and Sam Smith, to name a few - is teamed up with genre-busting artist Mysie

He said: ''It's such an important and challenging time for music creators in the UK. Supporting emerging artists is vital to ensure that we remain such a vocal and diverse community. It's wonderful to be working with Mysie on her journey and being part of a mentorship program that is focussed on fostering musical potential and helping it flourish.''

The nominees are completed by Manchester composer Carmel Smickersgill, who has a mentor in fellow composer and Ivor Novello-winner Anna Meredith, and Irish electronic artist lullahush, who is paired with film and television composer, David Arnold.

Helienne Lindvall, Chair of The Ivors Award Committee at The Ivors Academy, added: ''I'm delighted that The Ivors Academy is working with Apple Music on the brand-new mentorship programme to empower young songwriters and composers. Right now, there are more opportunities but we are also facing more challenges than ever, so it's more important than ever to support and champion music creators. Starting out in the music industry is notoriously difficult, so it really matters that we nurture songwriters and composers at the beginning of their careers. It's fantastic that the Rising Star Award with Apple Music is recognising and promoting such extraordinary and inspiring young talent.''

A record-breaking 60 per cent of the entries were female.

The full nominations for the Ivor Novello Awards will be unveiled on July 20, with the winners across all categories announced on September 2.