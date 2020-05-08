Nikolaj Coster-Waldau finds the disparity between men and women ''insane'', as he says he wants his two daughters to have ''the same possibilities that men have''.
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau finds the disparity between men and women ''insane''.
The former 'Game of Thrones' star has two daughters - 19-year-old Fillippa and 16-year-old Safina - with his wife Nukaaka, and has said he wants his children to have ''the same possibilities that men have'' when they go out to work.
He said: ''I want them to grow up with the same possibilities that men have. The fact that we live in a world where there is such a huge difference between whether you're born a man or a woman is insane.''
Both of Nikolaj's daughters have expressed an interest in following their father into an acting career, and the 49-year-old star has made sure they understand how ''tough'' it can be to find success.
He added: ''[They have both] acquired the acting bug. The only thing my wife and I have said to them is, 'Whatever you pursue, just do it with joy and passion.' Obviously, you try to explain - and I think they understand - that, like in most jobs, it can be very tough to get a break.''
Nikolaj got his big break when he starred as Jaime Lannister in HBO hit show 'Game of Thrones' from 2011 until the final season in 2019, and whilst he it was a ''great experience'', he isn't mourning the end of the series.
Speaking to Haute Living magazine, he explained: ''It was such a great experience, but life goes on, and then something else happens that's equally great.
''The biggest change in my life at the moment is my family structure. One of my daughters is a young adult and will be leaving the nest. Forget the end of 'Game of Thrones' - that's more overwhelming and life-altering than ending some television show, don't you think?''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
With a massive scale and a digital cast of thousands, this ancient Egyptian romp tries...
When Set brutally murderers his brother, Osiris the great deities of ancient Egypt are upset,...
From Denmark, this morally complex drama is urgent and provocative even if the story is...
Too prickly for mainstream crowds and rather emotionally sentimental for arthouse fans, this drama may...
While the story isn't particularly original, and the movie tends to drift over the top...
One woman thinks she's on a roll with the first serious boyfriend she's had in...
With elements lifted from virtually every sci-fi classic in film history, this post-apocalyptic adventure feels...
Expanded from a sharp 3-minute short, this horror mystery is packed with clever jolts and...
Jack Harper is a drone repairman stationed near earth with his teammate Victoria after mankind...
Commander Jack Harper is part of a military operation to remove important resources from Earth...
Victoria and Lilly are two young sisters that were found in a filthy, dilapidated old...
Plaintive and perhaps too slow-moving for mainstream audiences, this finely made Western cycles through a...
Based on Jo Nesbo's bestselling novel, this freewheeling action-thriller is hugely entertaining because, besides being...