Nikolaj Coster-Waldau finds the disparity between men and women ''insane''.

The former 'Game of Thrones' star has two daughters - 19-year-old Fillippa and 16-year-old Safina - with his wife Nukaaka, and has said he wants his children to have ''the same possibilities that men have'' when they go out to work.

He said: ''I want them to grow up with the same possibilities that men have. The fact that we live in a world where there is such a huge difference between whether you're born a man or a woman is insane.''

Both of Nikolaj's daughters have expressed an interest in following their father into an acting career, and the 49-year-old star has made sure they understand how ''tough'' it can be to find success.

He added: ''[They have both] acquired the acting bug. The only thing my wife and I have said to them is, 'Whatever you pursue, just do it with joy and passion.' Obviously, you try to explain - and I think they understand - that, like in most jobs, it can be very tough to get a break.''

Nikolaj got his big break when he starred as Jaime Lannister in HBO hit show 'Game of Thrones' from 2011 until the final season in 2019, and whilst he it was a ''great experience'', he isn't mourning the end of the series.

Speaking to Haute Living magazine, he explained: ''It was such a great experience, but life goes on, and then something else happens that's equally great.

''The biggest change in my life at the moment is my family structure. One of my daughters is a young adult and will be leaving the nest. Forget the end of 'Game of Thrones' - that's more overwhelming and life-altering than ending some television show, don't you think?''