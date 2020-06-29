Nikki Blonsky has come out as gay.

The 'Hairspray' actress marked Pride on Sunday (28.06.20) by revealing she's attracted to women in a fun video shared to Tik Tok.

The 31-year-old star posted a clip of her dancing to Diana Ross' single 'I'm Coming Out' and captioned the video: ''Hi, it's Nikki Blonsky and I'm coming out! #pride (sic)''

Nikki later took to the comments on her post to thank fans for their support.

She wrote: ''It's incredibly true!!! Thank you so much for the love and support!''

The 'Queen Size' actress recently spoke of how much it means to her to be a body positive role model and she is ''inspired'' by knowing she inspires other women.

She said: ''Absolutely the fact that they feel empowered by me just being myself because that's all I'm doing, it really means a lot.

''It inspires me because I find them inspiring.''

When it comes to her own role models, Nikki looks up to those who ''give it their all'', regardless of their career.

She said: ''Actors and performers, they're wonderful, but I find the people who every day give it their all in every aspect, whether they're a performer or not, those are the people that I respect and look up to.

''So you could be a doctor, you could wash windows, I don't care. If you have passion, then I respect you.''

Nikki advises all her fans to follow their dreams, and ignore those trying to ''rain on [their] parade''.

Asked what advice she'd offer, she said: ''Keep going. Never stop for anyone or anything.

''There's always going to be somebody who's going to try and rain on your parade, always somebody who's going to try and make you throw in the towel, toss in the wrench. Always.

''But you have to find it within yourself every single day to keep going and to persevere and to rise above and take the high road.''