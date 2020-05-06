Nikki Bella wasn't ready for a baby when she learned she was pregnant.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler is currently expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, but has confessed that when she first realised her period was two weeks late, she ''didn't want to be pregnant''.

In a preview clip for Thursday's (07.05.20) episode of 'Total Bellas', Nikki and Artem are seen getting into an argument when the dancer, 37, believes she is flirting with another man, and one week later, Nikki discovers her period is late.

Speaking about the potential pregnancy, Nikki says in a confessional: ''It's only been about a week since we got into our big argument, and honestly, this is just ... this is way too fast. I have so many things going for me. And right now, to think, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, it would completely change it. For me, it is so important to make sure Artem and I have this amazing, solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents - if that day ever comes.''

Nikki then goes to speak to her mother, Kathy Colace, to ask if being ''two weeks late'' is a bad thing, to which she tells her daughter to make sure her romance is in a good place.

Kathy says in the teaser: ''I hope you and Artem are doing really good because this will throw just another curveball into your relationship.''

And when the 'Incomparable' author says she hasn't told Artem yet, Kathy adds: ''Oh, my God. You kids stress the f***k out of me.''

Nikki then reveals she isn't sure she wants a baby, as she replies: ''Mum, how do you think I feel? I do not want to be pregnant.''

Since the episode was filmed, Nikki has told Artem and her fans the happy news, and the pair can't wait to become first time parents.