Nikki Bella wants her baby's room to ''motivate and inspire'' her tot.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler is currently expecting a baby boy with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and has said she's keen for their tot's nursery to invoke ''daydreams'' and feelings of motivation in the little one.

She said: ''What I found interesting is, like, here we design our baby's room before they're even born; before we know them. And what I kept thinking was, you know what, I want to have a room that even as a baby - and I know people might think I'm weird - that he's gonna daydream in, and it's gonna motivate him and inspire him to be whatever it is he wants to be.''

And Nikki says their son's room has plenty of antiques in it, including a ''vintage ship'' that Artem picked out because it reminded him of his own childhood.

She added: ''We got a lot of antiques for his bookshelf. And Artem kept wanting so badly this vintage ship ... because Artem, the special moments he has from his childhood, [are of] him and his dad fishing.

''It was really cute for me how persistent he was in wanting that in his room because of the memories he had with his dad and the memories he wants to build with our son. And that really melted my heart. It's amazing when the man is hands-on. Artem is very good with that. Just so hands-on and excited. It just makes it all exciting.''

When they're not buying antiques for their future baby's room, the couple have also been splashing the cash on accessories, including a Gucci diaper bag.

Nikki admitted she's been looking for the bag for months but had no luck after finding it was sold out everywhere, before the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum surprised her one day by bringing one home.

And whilst her friends keep telling her she'll never keep the pricey bag clean, Nikki is certain she knows all the tips and tricks to make sure the accessory stays pristine.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Bellas Podcast', she said: ''Some of the girls were like, 'You know it's gonna end up with so much milk on it and this and that.' I am the pro at cleaning stuff! Look, I am the girl who rocked designer bags in a lot of bars and wine tastings. Now I've been spilled on and I've spilt, and I've always known how to get that s**t out.''