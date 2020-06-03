Nikki Bella wants the world to be in a ''clear space'' before she gets married.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler was forced to delay her wedding plans with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and has now said the ''uncertainty'' of the virus makes her worry, as she wants the world to be in a better place when she gets married.

She said: ''The uncertainty just kills me. It's so hard not to try to feel depressed over it at times cause you're, like, how long are we stuck inside for?

''I want to make sure the world is in such a clear space. The day I get married, I just want a massive party. I want a bash. I want everything I've dreamed of.''

Nikki is now looking ahead at 2021 for her new wedding date, but says she and Artem, 37, could wait even longer.

Speaking during an appearance on the 'Big Demi Energy' podcast, she added: ''I honestly think our wedding will probably be far, far out. Maybe not, maybe within a year? But, like, I don't even know. I have a feeling it might be longer.''

The happy couple - who are expecting their first child together - aren't letting their postponed wedding plans affect their romance though, as it was recently claimed the pair ''couldn't be happier'' together as they prepare to start their lives as a family of three.

A source said: ''Artem treats Nikki like a queen. He's such a great guy and madly in love with her. She's his dream girl, and she is super sweet to him. Their friends love them as a couple. They both couldn't be happier to be welcoming their baby soon.''

The source also explained the 'Dancing with the Stars' alum comes from a ''super tight-knit loving family'', and so welcoming Nikki into his life was a huge step.

They added: ''They're a very close couple that doesn't have abrupt and sudden issues and they share a deep love for one another. Artem comes from a super tight-knit loving family and is extremely family-oriented. Nikki is part of that now and will always be a huge part of his life. He's extremely dedicated to her and in the past, it's been very rare for him to introduce a girlfriend to his family.''