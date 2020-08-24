Nikki Bella is up all night with her newborn son.

The 36-year-old retired professional wrestler welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev just three weeks ago, and Artem has revealed Nikki barely gets any sleep, as the tot loves to feed at night.

He said: ''What's sleep? Do people really sleep? I really feel bad for Nicole, because he's a really good eater. So he's been on it.''

And whilst Nikki is focused on feeds, 33-year-old Artem has perfected the art of soothing his son whenever he cries.

Explaining what he does to calm the tot, the 'Dancing with the Stars' dancer added: ''I grab him in my hands, do a little foxtrot around the room and he's just sound asleep afterwards.''

Despite the lack of sleep the couple are getting, Artem says they couldn't be happier as first time parents.

Speaking during an appearance on 'Good Morning America', he said: ''It has been the most incredible feeling and Nicole and I are just obsessed. I just didn't know that I could have so much love to give. It's just incredible. ... He literally owns us.''

Artem's comments come after the 'Total Bellas' star said she has cried ''so many happy tears'' since giving birth to her son on July 31.

Nikki wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable.''

The beauty previously insisted she wasn't going to have children until her 40s - but her whole world ''changed'' when she got pregnant.

She said: ''I mean, I wasn't planning on getting pregnant now. I thought when Artem and I got engaged we'd get married a few years down the road, then babies.

''I was thinking maybe early 40s. There was still so much I wanted to do, then it came into my life and, you know, I'm going to adjust and still work on my goals after he comes. Like, my world's changed. This is the focus.''