Nikki Bella is feeling ''very uncomfortable'' after developing a haemorrhoid.

The 'Total Bellas' star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Artem Chingvintsev and was horrified to discover her ''butt [was] bleeding'' because of an enlarged vein in the anal area, common side effect of pregnancy.

Speaking on her 'Bellas Podcast' after her twin sister Brie - who is also pregnant - asked how her ''butt's doing'', she said: ''Okay, first of all, I fixed it. Secondly, Brie, so what she's talking about - and you know what, anyone who's ever been pregnant is gonna feel me on this; at least I hope so - you guys, I got the biggest hemorrhoid. And it sucks.

''I went to the bathroom and I was bleeding. Thank god it wasn't the front - it was the back!

''And I'm like, 'Oh my gosh. My butt's bleeding. This is terrible.' And I woke up the next morning and I had a full, sticking out hemorrhoid!

''Imagine a dingleberry actually being a part of your skin. That's how it feels. I have something in between my butt cheeks that I can feel when I walk and it's very uncomfortable.''

The 36-year-old former wrestler has been taking a bath every night to alleviate the pain and admitted she's growing increasingly ''miserable'' because of the hot weather and her growing frame.

She said: ''I'm already kind of getting in the stage where I'm getting a little uncomfortable in my body.

''And now I have a hemorrhoid. And it's hot out. And it's just miserable, I'm not gonna lie.''

Nikki also told her sister she is ''not gonna be happy'' if she has to deal with such discomfort during her labour.

Brie quipped: ''All the beauties of being pregnant!''