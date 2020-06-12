Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy.

The couple revealed the sex of their baby in the 'Total Bellas' season finale, during which Nikki had a Mexican-themed gender reveal party, in homage to her and twin sister Brie Bella's heritage.

Brie led a countdown, and Nikki and Artem fired out confetti cannons which spurted out blue confetti - meaning the pair are to welcome a son into the world.

Afterwards, Nikki took to Instagram to share her delight, writing: ''Can't wait for our little boy to arrive in August!!

''Beyond Cloud Nine [blue heart] Oh Baby Boy (sic)''

Artem wrote: ''It's a boy''

Before the episode aired, Artem took to Instagram to tell Nikki how much he appreciated her for going through the pregnancy.

He wrote: ''Finally today is the day we don't have to keep a secret about gender of our baby , Nicole and I are so excited to share this with all of you ! Nicole I love you so so much and how much I appreciate you for going through with this pregnancy I know it could be challenging at times,you'll make the best mom ever (sic)''

On the episode, Brie - who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Daniel Bryan - admitted she was so happy for her sister and the professional dancer.

She said: ''I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy.

''I knew ... I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her.''

The pair shared a video after the ep aired, in which the sisters revealed 'Total Bellas' season six will air in the US this autumn, and the new series will feature both of the stars' giving birth on TV.

Speaking in the clip, shared on her Instagram account, Nikki said: ''We have been filming season six.

''It's going to be such an awesome season with these bumps.

''Guess what? I'm spreading my legs for you guys. I mean because I'm actually going to have my birth on TV.

''So you're going to see Artem and I in the delivery room, and you're going to see this one [Brie] in the delivery room.''

And the twins admitted they have enjoyed expecting at the same time.

Brie said: ''We've been having so much fun being pregnant together.''