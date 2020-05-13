Nikki Bella isn't sure if her unborn child will be a wrestler or a dancer.

The 'Total Bellas' star is expecting a baby with her husband-to-be Artem Chigvintsev but she isn't quite sure if the girl or boy is to follow in its mother or father's footsteps and go down the route of wrestling or dancing.

Nikki said: ''Mine's either wrestling me inside or doing the cha-cha. So I'm trying to figure out what I'm feeling because my baby moves so much. It's like punching and kicking and dancing. But I love it.''

In a joint interview with her sister, Brie added of her own pregnancy: ''They're doing crazy kicks ... Like, strong, strong kicks. And right when momma wants to go to sleep, it becomes a big drop-kicking party in my belly.''

The 36-year-old wrestler also opened up about a drunken fight she had with her fiance on a recent episode of their reality show.

She added: ''You guys I was so drunk.

''I didn't know that Artem kept sitting on the bench. Everyone thought I was ignoring him but I was so drunk. Oh god, it was just so embarrassing.''

But she insisted the couple definitely made up afterwards.

She told Daily Pop: ''I mean, let's all be honest, make-up sex is the best sex. For some reason it's passionate and angry and happy and just very emotional.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously confessed she wasn't ready for a baby when she learned she was pregnant.

Speaking on her reality show, which was filmed before she found out she was expecting, she admitted: ''It's only been about a week since we got into our big argument, and honestly, this is just ... this is way too fast.

''I have so many things going for me. And right now, to think, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, it would completely change it. For me, it is so important to make sure Artem and I have this amazing, solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents - if that day ever comes.''