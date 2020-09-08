Nikki Bella has admitted it wasn't ''easy'' seeing her body change after giving birth.

The former professional wrestler is sharing her postpartum weight loss journey with her fans in the ''realest, rawest way possible'' and has revealed she is 18 pounds away from her pre-pregnancy weight, just five weeks after welcoming baby son Matteo into the world.

Showing off her body in a matching black bra and pants set on her Instagram Story, the 'Bella Twins' star - who has her little boy with fiance Artem Chigvintsev - told her followers: ''I want to bring you all along in the realest, rawest way possible, so here I am. I am 18 pounds away from my pre-pregnancy weight.

''I'm five-weeks postpartum, so maybe not all those pounds [I've gained] are fun, but the majority are for sure from having a lot of fun.''

Nikki ate a lot of pizza during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and explained that she's reintroduced healthy nutrition and workouts to lose the pounds and is avoiding crash dieting.

She continued: ''I want to say Covid and being in Arizona with a lot of heat and I didn't get to work out like I used to and see a personal trainer and go to classes. But no. I indulged in pizza quite a bit, especially towards the end, and baked goods.

''Especially when it got hotter, I was just sick of being locked up inside.

''But in the healthiest way possible because breastfeeding, obviously, and giving my son the most amazing nutrition is number one.

''So there is gonna be no crash diets, there is gonna be no starving myself, it's gonna be bringing workouts back in and healthy nutrition, which I have been doing.''

Nikki admitted that the ''changes of postpartum'' have been tough to deal with on top of being ''exhausted'' from nursing a newborn.

She added: ''I just really wanted you all to be on this journey with me because I gotta give it to all you moms! It isn't easy and it isn't easy seeing your body change, physically, mentally, all the changes of postpartum. I feel you. And we are exhausted on top of it.''

But the 36-year-old beauty gushed that it's all worth it because she has ''the most amazing little boy ever''.

She said: ''It's worth all the curves, all the changes, the hard work to get my body back in shape, because I have the most amazing little boy ever. So, my Matteo is way worth it.''