Nikki Bella has cried ''so many happy tears'' since giving birth to her son.

The 36-year-old star welcomed her baby boy on July 31, and has now taken to Instagram to reveal she's loving spending time at home with her son.

Nikki - who has been dating professional dancer Artem Chigvintsev since January last year - wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you all so much for understanding my maternity leave. I have taken in every single second with our baby boy. And will continue to do so. I have never cried so many happy tears in my life. God truly has blessed me in the most amazing way ever! The love, goodness, it's just indescribable.''

Nikki previously insisted she wasn't going to have children until her 40s - but her whole world ''changed'' when she got pregnant.

Nikki said: ''I mean, I wasn't planning on getting pregnant now. I thought when Artem and I got engaged we'd get married a few years down the road, then babies.

''I was thinking maybe early 40s. There was still so much I wanted to do, then it came into my life and, you know, I'm going to adjust and still work on my goals after he comes. Like, my world's changed. This is the focus.''

Nikki also confessed to being ''scared'' by the challenge of parenthood.

She said: ''Honestly, I was looking at Artem last night in bed and I'm like, 'Artem, in less than three weeks, we are going to be parents. Actually, at this point, it's like two-and-a-half weeks. We are going to be parents! Are you ready for this? Because I'm getting scared.'''