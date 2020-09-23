Nikki Bella couldn't wait to start having sex with Artem Chigvintsev again after giving birth to their son Matteo.

The 36-year-old former professional wrestler gave birth to Matteo on July 31, and although women are supposed to wait six weeks after labour before they have sex to allow their bodies to properly heal, Nikki has confessed she and her fiancé Artem only waited five.

She said: ''Like I'm not bleeding, there's nothing wrong.

''I've already been having sex. I didn't even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five. I was like I'm healed, I'm fine.''

But Nikki admitted she was concerned she'd ''messed up'' by not waiting, because she felt as though her ''organs were about to drop out'' when she and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional slept together.

She added with a laugh: ''Even though last night, it didn't seem fine. But that's okay. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, 'Shoot, did I mess up?' ''

Despite feeling as though she's getting her ''groove'' back, the 'Total Bellas' star is still struggling with her postpartum body.

Nikki said her mental health has been taking its toll on her as Artem is currently performing on 'Dancing with the Stars' with Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Speaking to her twin sister Brie Bella on an episode of their podcast, Nikki - who insisted she sees Kaitlyn as her and Brie's ''triplet'' - explained: ''The postpartum stuff kicks in because it's like, you know, they get to be just twirled and dipped by your man. And then it's like, gosh, her legs look great and she's beautiful and look at her eyes and her hair and wow, her body!

''And then you kind of glance in the mirror and you see the bags under your eyes and your hair's like up in a bun everywhere. I had a big mumu on with a boob hanging out with, like, leaking milk from my nipple. And I was like wow, he's gonna come home. Do I need to do something to myself because he was just dancing with that and now he's coming back to this?''