Nikki Bella had a ''heart scare'' with her unborn child.

The 'Total Bellas' star and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev rushed to a Los Angeles hospital to get their baby ''double checked'' but thankfully everything was alright.

Speaking in their The Bellas Podcast, Nikki said: ''We kind of had a heart scare! And so, Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked, because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart. Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously confessed she isn't sure if her unborn child will be a wrestler or a dancer.

The 'Total Bellas' star said: ''Mine's either wrestling me inside or doing the cha-cha. So I'm trying to figure out what I'm feeling because my baby moves so much. It's like punching and kicking and dancing. But I love it.''

In a joint interview with her sister, Brie added of her own pregnancy: ''They're doing crazy kicks ... Like, strong, strong kicks. And right when momma wants to go to sleep, it becomes a big drop-kicking party in my belly.''

Nikki had previously confessed she wasn't ready for a baby when she learned she was pregnant.

Speaking on her reality show, which was filmed before she found out she was expecting, she admitted: ''It's only been about a week since we got into our big argument, and honestly, this is just ... this is way too fast.

''I have so many things going for me. And right now, to think, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, it would completely change it. For me, it is so important to make sure Artem and I have this amazing, solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents - if that day ever comes.''