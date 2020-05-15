Nikki Bella gets ''hangry'' when she hasn't had sex.

The 'Total Bellas' star went two weeks without being intimate with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev and she admits it left her feeling very ''angry''.

Speaking on a bonus scene as part of The Bellas Podcast, she said: ''Artem and I, we have an amazing sex life. When they say dancers are the best, let me tell you ... He just moves those hips. And once you have a dancer, you don't go back! That's it. Legit, we went two weeks without having sex and it kind of made me, like, angry. Like, you know how you get hangry? I get hangry.''

Meanwhile, Nikki previously admitted her and 'Dancing With the Stars' professional Artem's sex life is ''on and off'' now she's pregnant.

She said: ''I feel bad because Artem and I, we went from the honeymoon stage and then we got engaged and then I found out I was pregnant two weeks later. And everything changed so quickly. He has to deal with crazy hormones right now and trying to piece life together, and I deal with a lot of construction ... so, poor guy. Our sex life goes so on and off. And I don't know if it's me. I will admit, last night it was the first time that I told him, 'Hey, can you massage my boobs?' And then I pushed the hand lower and was like, 'Can you massage down there, too?'''

Nikki and Artem got together in January 2019 - less than a year after she split from her fiancé John Cena - and got engaged in January 2020.She announced her pregnancy later that month.