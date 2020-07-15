Nikki Bella wasn't going to have children until her 40s.

The 36-year-old wrestler - who is expecting her first child with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev - was planning on waiting until she got older to start a family but her whole world ''changed'' when she got pregnant and that is her new focus.

Speaking about her pregnancy, she said: ''I mean, I wasn't planning on getting pregnant now. I thought when Artem and I got engaged we'd get married a few years down the road, then babies.

''I was thinking maybe early 40s. There was still so much I wanted to do, then it came into my life and, you know, I'm going to adjust and still work on my goals after he comes. Like, my world's changed. This is the focus.''

And Nikki - who is due in only a few weeks time - candidly admitted that she is ''getting scared'' about having a baby of her own.

Speaking on The Bellas Podcast, she added: ''Honestly, I was looking at Artem last night in bed and I'm like, 'Artem, in less than three weeks, we are going to be parents. Actually, at this point, it's like two-and-a-half weeks. We are going to be parents! Are you ready for this? Because I'm getting scared.'''

Meanwhile, Nikki - whose sister Brie is also pregnant - previously revealed she had a ''heart scare'' with her unborn child and had to rush to hospital.

She said: ''We kind of had a heart scare!

''And so, Artem and I had to drive to Los Angeles to get our baby double checked, because they thought they saw something in our baby's heart. Everything came out great, which we were so blessed and happy about.''