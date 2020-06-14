Nikki Bella says Artem Chigvintsev is the ''bright light in her life''

The 'Bella Twins' star posted a sweet message for the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional as he marked his 38th birthday earlier this week.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Happy Birthday My Click!! @theartemc I love you so much! You are such a bright light in my life ...

''Thank you God for him! ... Excited for many more birthdays, journeys, travels, and experiences together ... and with our baby boy. (sic)''

Meanwhile, Nikki - who is pregnant with herself and Artem's first child - previously insisted she gave Artem an ''out'' of their relationship when they first started dating and she would ''one-hundred percent understand'' if he wanted to walk away and come back to the relationship when she had done ''healing'' from her split from John Cena.

She said: ''There were certain things I was struggling with because I was still in the process of healing, but yet I was falling in love so fast with this man. I had that conversation with Artem. I told him, 'Look, I have good days and I have bad days and I am trying to heal, but I don't want to lose you. But if you want to put up with what I'm going through and stay by my side, do it. But if you want to walk away and we come back to this relationship down the road, I one-hundred percent understand.'''

And Nikki revealed that Artem was fully behind her, as he told her: ''Look, I know you're going through stuff, you're healing; I want to be here to support you.''

The early months of the pair's romance is documented on the Bellas' reality show, with Nikki confessing that Artem has been her ''rock'' through all the ups and downs.

She shared: ''You don't get to see that on the show, but that's what Artem's been. He's been my rock. So I know when people view things, they're like, 'Oh, she puts this guy through so much,' or when I do interviews because our memoir's out now, I'm getting asked questions about my past and people think, 'Oh, poor Artem.' People don't know the conversations Artem and I have had, which has helped make us be so strong.''