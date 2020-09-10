Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev will wait to tie the knot until it is completely safe to do so.

The retired professional wrestler and the 'Dancing with the Stars' professional have been engaged since November last year, but they've been forced to put a hold on their wedding plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

And now, the couple have said they're not in any rush to tie the knot, as they want to be able to hold a big ''celebration'' with their friends and family, and are happy to wait until it is safe for large crowds to gather.

Speaking during an appearance on Nikki and her twin Brie's 'The Bellas Podcast', Artem said: ''We're looking forward to it. We just want to make sure that, you know, it's not going to be plastic walls everywhere around every single person.

''At the end of the day, it's a celebration and not just a thing you attend for the sake of attending. And both of us feel the same way about that. Once we can figure it out, what that would look like, I think it's going to start moving quickly.''

Whilst Nikki, 36, insisted the pair want their wedding guests to ''bump and grind ... not be six feet apart''.

The couple are also considering giving their newborn son Matteo - who was born on July 31 - a role in the ceremony, depending on how long it is before they walk down the aisle.

Artem, 38, said: ''It would be kind of awesome for him ... [to be] present in a sense.''

Nikki then suggested they could wait until Matteo is able to walk down the aisle with them, and her fiancé added: ''Well, walking down the aisle means it's gonna take a while.''

To which she then insisted: ''I don't know. The way he is, he might be walking ... Brie and I walked at nine months! He's crazy freakishly strong.''