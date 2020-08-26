Nikki Bella has named her son Matteo, whilst Brie Bella has named hers Buddy.

The 36-year-old twins recently welcomed sons within days of each other, with Nikki becoming a first-time mother on July 31, and Brie - who already has three-year-old daughter Birdie with her husband Daniel Bryan - giving birth on August 1.

And now, the former wrestling stars have each revealed their respective tot's monikers, as Nikki and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev have chosen to name their son Matteo Artemovich, and Brie and Daniel opting for the name Buddy Dessert.

The monikers were revealed in a feature with People magazine, where the 'Total Bellas' stars said they are ''so in love and happy'' with their new bundles of joy.

Nikki said: ''I've been up since 3 am, but this is what I've wanted my whole life. The fact that he's here - I'm just so in love and happy.''

Whilst Brie added: ''That's what happens when you're on an infant schedule. But like Nikki said, the love is just so overpowering that even though you're so tired, that bliss just takes over.''

Nikki gave birth to her son a week before she was due, and denied the chance to have a C-section after a 22-hour labour, because she was determined to deliver her baby naturally.

She explained: ''Artem and I were so not prepared. We barely had bags packed. I laboured for 22 hours, and I pushed for two hours while wearing a mask because of COVID-19. It was 118 degrees in Phoenix, and our room wouldn't get colder than 76 degrees, so I was burning hot the whole time. I had two more rounds of pushing [to go] until my doctor said, 'You're going to have to have a c-section.' I said, 'No, he's coming out vaginally.' ''

Brie, on the other hand, did welcome her son via C-section, which she had already planned to have on August 1.

She told People magazine: ''I was trying to have a VBAC [a vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section] because I had an emergency c-section with Birdie, but I forgot I make stubborn babies, and they don't like to come out. When Matteo came on the 31st, I was like, 'No matter what, my baby is coming at 9 am tomorrow.' We didn't know it was a boy yet.

''This experience was so different from my last - just to walk into a c-section and be completely alert. When they pulled out Buddy, they put down the curtain, and my husband was like, 'Oh, I got a boy!' We were really overwhelmed with joy.''