Nikki Bella will be using ''cloth diapers'' for her son.

The 36-year-old former wrestling star is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev, and has said she's planning on taking steps to protect the environment by using reusable cloth diapers instead of the traditional throw-away ones, after seeing her twin sister Brie Bella do the same with her two-year-old daughter Birdie.

She said: ''I think when we hear about cloth diapers we all freak out right? Like, it seems nasty. But when I saw Brie doing it with Birdie, it was the easiest, non-nasty thing ever.''

And Brie - who is also expecting a second baby with her husband Daniel Bryan - added: ''Who would've thought my bougie sister would use cloth diapers?''

Nikki says that whilst she and Artem are ''focused'' on helping the Black Lives Matter movement, they both still want to help fight against environmental change, and are committed to taking steps toward being ''environmentally friendly'' parents.

Speaking on an episode of her and Brie's 'The Bellas Podcast', Nikki said: ''We still want to focus and help with Black Lives Matter, we want to help with the change in getting everyone to register to vote and being as a part of it as you can this year, but let's not forget about our environmental issues because it's easy to forget. For me, I've realised that I keep making more and more steps of being environmentally friendly and it feels really good.''

Meanwhile, the 'Total Bellas' star recently said she's on the verge of a ''massive meltdown'' as she nears her due date.

She explained: ''I'm not gonna lie, I literally almost had my first massive meltdown - breakdown, whatever you want to call it - a few days ago.

''I was like, 'Brie, I'm literally about to lose it. I'm sick of being inside. I'm sick of not being a part of the world. I'm sick of being in the heat. And I can't even go on my walks and I think that's what's made it worse.'

''I mean, it sounds like such silly things that you can't do but it is crazy. Like, mentally, I am breaking.''