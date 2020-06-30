Brie and Nikki Bella are praying for their mom as she undergoes brain surgery.

The twins took to Instagram to ask for blessings for their mother Kathy Laurinaitis as they revealed she would be having the complicated surgery on Tuesday (30.06.20).

Brie wrote on her Instagram account: ''Today my mom goes in for brain surgery. They realized she doesn't have Bells Palsey but a mass on her brain stem ....

''couldn't sleep because I was praying all night. She's a strong one and I know all her angels will be with her. #BellaArmy send Mama Bella all the prayers and love today ... Love you Mom @kathylaurinaitis (sic)''

Whilst Nikki shared: ''Our Mama Bella, our Gigi, our Gato is about to head into brain surgery. I ask for so many prayers, so much light and love sent her way ...

''Sadly they found what you can compare to a tumor on her brain stem that has been paralysing her face. I have faith that the amazing doctors will do an incredible job and our Gigi will be on the road to recovery starting late today. She's loved by so many of us and just pray that her road to recovery is exactly what we are hoping for so we can put two new grand babies in her arms soon. Love you SOOO much Mom! You have a big Bella Army out here praying for you!! (sic)''

Nikki's fiance Artem Chigvintsev also had a sweet message for Kathy, where he wished her a ''speedy recovery'' and ''a lot of luck''.

He wrote: ''Wishing Kathy a lot of luck and speedy recovery, you'll be back in no time sending you lots of prayers.''