Niecy Nash insisted her new marriage is not a ''coming out'' moment.

The 50-year-old star - who was previously wed to Don Nash and Jay Tucker - surprised fans late last month when she wed Jessica Betts but she insisted she has never ''suppressed'' her sexuality and simply doesn't put limits on love.

She told People magazine: ''[My marriage] has absolutely nothing to do with gender and it has everything to do with her soul. She is the most beautiful soul I have ever met in my life...

''I don't feel like my marriage is my coming out of anywhere, but rather a going into myself and being honest about who I love.

''And I'm not limiting myself on what that love is supposed to look like.

''I was not suppressing my sexuality my whole life. I love who I love. At one point in my life, I married twice and I love those people, and today I love this person.

''I've done everything I wanted to do on my own terms and my own way.''

Niecy also reflected on how her relationship with Jessica turned into love.

The actress first met the 41-year-old singer via social media in 2015, when she was ''happily married'' to Jay but they were just friends.

She said: ''[Jessica] and I were friends, but I never saw her as someone I would date.''

But after she and her husband split in 2019, something shifted in her relationship with Jessica.

She gushed: ''I loved her before I was in love with her because she is such a special human being.

''But we began to see each other in a way we never had before. Sometimes you get so broken by love, you run from it. But I've learned that you should always hold space for magic because it can happen at any time.''