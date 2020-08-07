Nicole Scherzinger is ''infatuated'' with her boyfriend Thom Evans, as sources say she ''feels very lucky to have found'' her rugby star beau.
Nicole Scherzinger is ''infatuated'' with her boyfriend Thom Evans.
The Pussycat Dolls star began her romance with the former rugby star after they met in late 2019 when he competed on 'The X Factor: Celebrity', where Nicole was on the judging panel.
And now, sources say Nicole ''feels very lucky to have found'' Thom, as the pair ''complement one another well''.
The insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly. They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They're super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom.''
Nicole, 42, and Thom, 35, are battling with a long distance relationship as Nicole splits her time between Los Angeles and the UK, but the sporting star recently revealed he loves going to visit the singer in America.
He said: ''I honestly wasn't expecting things to happen this way, but she's just amazing. She lives out here [in LA] so I'm splitting myself between the two places at the moment. I live in Surrey but I visit as much as I can. I came out for three weeks over Christmas. I met her family so it's been great!''
Thom could even be set to move to LA to be with Nicole permanently, as he feels that he has career opportunities in the city, in terms of modelling and rugby.
He added: ''Some model agencies out here have shown quite a bit of interest so I'm going to see them. There could also be a few rugby opportunities.
''I'm in town for three weeks so I have a lot of time to work it out. Everyone I've met has been so welcoming - things happen in LA. Nicole lives really centrally so it's handy to get everywhere.''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
In a clear echo of Frozen, this Disney animated adventure centres on a fiercely independent...
British pop heartthrobs One Direction became a worldwide sensation when they were thrust together on...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...
Agents K and J work for the Men In Black, an organisation specialising in hunting...