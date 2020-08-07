Nicole Scherzinger is ''infatuated'' with her boyfriend Thom Evans.

The Pussycat Dolls star began her romance with the former rugby star after they met in late 2019 when he competed on 'The X Factor: Celebrity', where Nicole was on the judging panel.

And now, sources say Nicole ''feels very lucky to have found'' Thom, as the pair ''complement one another well''.

The insider told Us Weekly magazine: ''Nicole and Thom got very serious very quickly. They are infatuated with each other and complement one another well. They're super cute and have a blast together. Nicole feels very lucky to have found Thom.''

Nicole, 42, and Thom, 35, are battling with a long distance relationship as Nicole splits her time between Los Angeles and the UK, but the sporting star recently revealed he loves going to visit the singer in America.

He said: ''I honestly wasn't expecting things to happen this way, but she's just amazing. She lives out here [in LA] so I'm splitting myself between the two places at the moment. I live in Surrey but I visit as much as I can. I came out for three weeks over Christmas. I met her family so it's been great!''

Thom could even be set to move to LA to be with Nicole permanently, as he feels that he has career opportunities in the city, in terms of modelling and rugby.

He added: ''Some model agencies out here have shown quite a bit of interest so I'm going to see them. There could also be a few rugby opportunities.

''I'm in town for three weeks so I have a lot of time to work it out. Everyone I've met has been so welcoming - things happen in LA. Nicole lives really centrally so it's handy to get everywhere.''