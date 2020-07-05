Nicole Richie doesn't believe there's a ''secret'' to marriage.

The 38-year-old reality star married Joel Madden - the father of her children Harlow, 12, and Sparrow, 10 - in 2010 but she doesn't think there's a special formula that's made their relationship work, though she advises continuing to see each other as ''individuals'' and enjoy spending time together.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''There is no secret to marriage. Try to enjoy each other. Keep looking at each other as individuals, especially when you become parents.

''Go on a date and look at the other person as someone you chose to spend time with. We can get comfortable in our rhythms.''

The former 'Simple Life' star believes motherhood has had more of an impact on her life than anything else.

She said: ''The biggest change has been motherhood - but it's also about age. Kids make you feel very specific on how you spend your time and where you put your energy.

''Time with your kids is previous so it takes a lot for me to go to a social dinner. It's not as easy as it was when I was 22.''

Nicole is very content spending time at home and her big passion is gardening, particularly growing her own food.

She said: ''I love [gardening]. We have a dog and chickens and we're growing an edible garden at home. It's very easy to stay home and do fun stuff. This is the time to start growing your own food. It's so cool and powerful. I think everyone would feel really empowered if they knew how to grow food.''

And amid the coronavirus pandemic, the blonde beauty is happy she has nothing to ''complain'' about.

She said: ''Overall, I'm fine. I've nothing to complain about as far as quarantine goes and where we've been spending the past three months.

''I've done everything from cooking to spending time with my family. We're coping.''