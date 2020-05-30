Nicole Richie ''never fully supported'' her sister Sofia Richie's romance with Scott Disick.

The 22-year-old model split with the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star earlier this week after three years together, and it has now been claimed her sister Nicole - who was adopted by Sofia's father Lionel Richie - was always ''weary'' of their romance.

Sources told Us Weekly magazine: ''Nicole and Sofia have been spending more time together since Sofia started spending less time with Scott. Nicole has always been a rock for Sofia.

''[Nicole] never fully supported [the relationship, and] wants the best and healthiest outcome [for Sofia].''

The insiders also told the publication Lionel himself was ''weary'' of the relationship, and their opinions ''played a big role in the issues'' between Sofia and Scott.

Meanwhile, it was recently claimed Sofia isn't letting her relationship with Scott ''define'' her.

Another source said: ''There's always been a bit of tension with Sofia not wanting to be defined by her dad's career or her relationship with Scott. She's been trying to separate herself more from Scott career-wise as well and pave her own way.''

Sofia and the Talentless founder, 37, were believed to have called time on their romance this week, but sources were confident the pair could reunite in the future.

An insider said of their split: ''They are technically 'split' but Sofia has been in touch with Scott. There wasn't a fight or anything bad that happened between them. Sofia simply wants to do her own thing whilst Scott takes care of his health. Sofia thinks Scott has a lot on his plate right now and thinks it's best for them to be apart so he can focus on himself. She is only looking out for him and his best interest and it was primarily her decision for them to split. Sofia has been spending time with her family and has taken majority of her stuff out of Scott's house.''

And they later added: ''It's very likely they will reconcile.''