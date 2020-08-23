Nicole Kidman is keen to reprise her role as Celeste Wright in a third season of the popular TV drama series 'Big Little Lies'.
The 53-year-old actress is keen to reprise her role as Celeste Wright in a third season of the popular TV drama series and admitted her co-stars, who include Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz and Shailene Woodley, are just as keen to return.
She told HELLO! magazine: ''We'd love to do it. It's lovely when you have two seasons to have the possibility of another and to spend all of that time together and enjoy it. That's exceptional.''
Nicole recently reunited with her 'Big Little Lies' season two co-star Meryl Streep on upcoming film 'The Prom' and she was delighted to be back on set with the screen legend.
She said: ''I love working with Meryl, She's incredible.''
The TV show - which is based on a novel by Liane Moriarty - has been hugely popular with critics and viewers and Reese previously said she felt the most important factor in determining whether the series would have a third season is whether there is enough story left to tell about 'The Monterey Five.'
She said: ''If there are conversations still to be had, I think that's really what determines if we can tell a season three.''
And HBO bosses have admitted they are ''open'' to the idea of another season, though they didn't think it was likely.
On creating a third season, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys, said: ''This group is an extraordinary group of actors and producers, writers and directors. So, if they all came to me and said, 'We have the greatest take, listen to this,' I would certainly be open to it. But who knows? It just doesn't feel like it. But I'm certainly open to it.''
