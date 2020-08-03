Nicole Kidman has been reunited with her mother after eight months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nicole Kidman has been reunited with her mother after eight months.
The 'Big Little Lies' star couldn't have been happier to see her mom Janelle, who has been quarantining in Australia, thousands of miles away from Nicole in the United States, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Alongside a picture of her hugging her mother, she documented the moment: ''Feels so good to be able to hug my mum! It's been 8 months ... I missed her 80th birthday but I'm here now. Love you Mumma (sic)''
The 53-year-old actress had a bit of a tricky lockdown when she managed to break her ankle during a morning run.
Her husband Keith Urban explained of her injuries: ''About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it ... Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She's been handling it way better than I would've.''
Nicole later insisted she was ''back on the right track'' after the injury.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you for all the well wishes and love ... I'm back on the right track ... and almost back on the right foot (sic)''
Meanwhile, Nicole previously confessed she has felt ''more secure'' in her own identity in recent years, discovering her own ''emotional strength''.
She shared: ''It is true I've become more secure in my own identity. It's probably only in the last six or seven years that I've gone, 'Oh, OK, this is who I am, what I am and what I stand for'. I've discovered my own emotional strength, which, when I was a kid, I actually didn't think was there. I always thought I'd be easily broken. And there have been times in my life when I've gone, 'I actually don't think I'm going to get through this.'''
Taylor Swift goes from lively pop to a more dreamy vibe with her newly released album 'Folklore', and she has unveiled an appropriate video for her...
Would a permanent hiatus be the best choice for the much-loved boyband?
'These Streets' was released on this day (July 17th) in 2006.
Following the release of her critically-acclaimed fourth album 'What's Your Pleasure?', Jessie Ware drops a dramatic video for her song 'The Kill'.
Just a fraction of the black women who have paved the way for pop artists.
Lizzo has teamed up with Queer Eye's Fab Five for the lyric video release of her song 'Soulmate', which featured on her critically acclaimed album...
When music and the cosmos collide.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...