Nicole Kidman refused to "conform" when she was a teenager.

The 'Undoing' actress has admitted she suffered from "a lot of fears and insecurities" growing up, including about her height, but that didn't stop her from wearing whatever she wanted to.

Nicole told the digital edition of Glamour UK: “I was a teenager who wouldn’t conform, but I had a lot of fears and insecurities because I was very tall. I was 5ft10 by the time I was 13 years old."

The 53-year-old Oscar-winner also recalled how she wore a 1920s-style flapper gown to her prom which she got from a vintage store.

Asked what her prom was like, she said: “I wore a 1920s flapper dress, which goes along with my ‘not conforming’ sensibility. I bought it in a vintage store and I just loved the idea of a flapper dress, it was black and white beading – it was definitely not tulle and big skirts. I think I remember getting a little drunk too, which is probably a lot of people’s experiences at their prom or formal.”

Meanwhile, the 'Big Little Lies' star recently admitted she has felt "more secure" in her own identity in recent years.

The Australian star - who is married to country musician Keith Urban - has admitted she's only recently discovered her own "emotional strength".

She shared: "It is true I've become more secure in my own identity.

"It's probably only in the last six or seven years that I've gone, 'Oh, OK, this is who I am, what I am and what I stand for'. I've discovered my own emotional strength, which, when I was a kid, I actually didn't think was there.

"I always thought I'd be easily broken. And there have been times in my life when I've gone, 'I actually don't think I'm going to get through this.'"

However, Nicole now believes that she's much stronger and more "resilient" than she initially thought.

She added: "I have been down on my knees and have prayed for strength ... And it's been amazing to me what strength you can suddenly find from places you didn't even think you had. It turns out that I am resilient after all."