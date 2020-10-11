Nicole Kidman thinks it is "magic" when she is able to find the right cast and crew to produce her movies.
The 53-year-old actress has starred in over 60 movies but believes the key to making a great film is to find the perfect crew members and actors for the process.
Speaking to Australia's Marie Claire magazine about what excited her most about work, she said: “Always the people I get to work with: writers, directors, actors, crew and the process. I just love it. It’s like magic when you step on set and it works. You never know if it’s going to.
"And delving into characters, delving into psyches, that’s probably being the daughter of a psychologist. Seeing life from different perspectives and being able to explore humanity – I love that. I really want to have a well-examined life.”
The ‘Big Little Lies’ actress has made a point to work with a diverse group of people and recently joined forces with a number of talented women.
Asked what do female directors bring, she said: “They bring the same things that any talented director brings but they just haven’t been given the opportunities. So it’s a great privilege to be able to call them and say, “Yep, you got the job!”
What’s more, the award winner is set to star in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ alongside a cast of women including Melissa McCarthy and Regina Hall, but she also championed for Asher Keddie to star as Heather in the series.
She said: “Asher’s talent got her the role, not me. She’s doing magnificent work and I wanted her in the show so badly.
“I was just able to recognise her talent and cheerlead it, which is a really nice thing to be able to do.”
Nicole also loved working with Melissa in the series, as she can switch from comedy to drama with ease.
She added: “She’s fantastic! Such a natural comedian, but an amazing dramatic actress, too. You rarely find that. It’s an incredible cast and crew.”
