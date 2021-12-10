Nicole Kidman has explained how she wanted to get "tactile" with co-star Javier Bardem to recreate the relationship between 'I Love Lucy' stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in the new movie 'Being the Ricardos'.
The pair star in Aaron Sorkin's new movie that delves into the marriage of 'I Love Lucy' stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz and Nicole wanted to learn how to dance with the 'Skyfall' actor when work on the project started last autumn.
Nicole told Baz Bamigboye's Daily Mail newspaper column: "I was like, 'I don't really know you, Javier.' But we just collided at the height of the pandemic.
"We had to learn to dance together – that was one of the first things we did. We channelled Lucy and Desi to help us. We had an abandonment with each other. I was like: 'Let's get tactile!'"
The 54-year-old star continued: "I'm vaccinated and tested; and I said to Javier: 'Can we please touch?' And we committed to it. They were this sexy couple – they had to be able to touch!'"
Nicole also revealed that she felt under pressure when she watched the completed movie at a screening for the first time – because Lucille's daughter Lucie Arnaz was one seat away from her.
She said: "Thank God Keith (Urban, her husband) was next to me, because what if she hadn't liked it?
"Javier was there, and I was like: 'What if they boo!";
Lucille and Desi ended up getting divorced in 1960 but Nicole is adamant that artistic couples are capable of working together without their relationship being damaged.
The 'Bombshell' actress said: "Yeah, sure they can!
"They can create incredible things together. But eventually you're going to have a problem. Every relationship can end. It's just how it is."
