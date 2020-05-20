Nicole Kidman broke her ankle during a morning run, her husband Keith Urban has confirmed.
Nicole Kidman broke her ankle during a morning run.
The 52-year-old actress has suffered a ''small break'' in her ankle, and her husband Keith Urban has revealed she sustained the injury whilst enjoying a run ''around the neighbourhood''.
He explained: ''About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it.''
But despite her injury, Nicole is keeping her spirits up.
Keith added to Australian TV show 'The Project': ''Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She's been handling it way better than I would've.''
Meanwhile, the 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker recently credited his spouse with being a ''huge influence'' on his creativity, despite the pair have ''zero interest'' in following a career in the other's chosen field.
He said: ''I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house.
''But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not.''
And Keith feels Nicole's approach to life has inspired his own approach to music.
He added: ''As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things.
''My dad would say, 'If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.' Nic will agree to a project and then go, 'Oh s**t. Now I'm going to have to actually work out how to do this.'''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...