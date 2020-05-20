Nicole Kidman broke her ankle during a morning run.

The 52-year-old actress has suffered a ''small break'' in her ankle, and her husband Keith Urban has revealed she sustained the injury whilst enjoying a run ''around the neighbourhood''.

He explained: ''About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it.''

But despite her injury, Nicole is keeping her spirits up.

Keith added to Australian TV show 'The Project': ''Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She's been handling it way better than I would've.''

Meanwhile, the 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker recently credited his spouse with being a ''huge influence'' on his creativity, despite the pair have ''zero interest'' in following a career in the other's chosen field.

He said: ''I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house.

''But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not.''

And Keith feels Nicole's approach to life has inspired his own approach to music.

He added: ''As a musician you can try anything that is of interest and I started doing that with Fuse, really as a result of seeing how Nic approaches things.

''My dad would say, 'If you get asked if you can do something, say yes, then learn really quick.' Nic will agree to a project and then go, 'Oh s**t. Now I'm going to have to actually work out how to do this.'''