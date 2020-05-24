Nicole Kidman is ''back on the right track'' after breaking her ankle.

The 52-year-old actress suffered a ''small break'' in her ankle last week when she sustained the injury whilst enjoying a run ''around the neighbourhood'' but she has now given an update on her fracture.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thank you for all the well wishes and love ... I'm back on the right track ... and almost back on the right foot (sic)''

Meanwhile, her husband Keith Urban revealed she had an injury.

He explained: ''About five weeks ago she was running around the neighbourhood as she does and just didn't see a pothole and rolled her ankle and got a small break in her ankle. And so she's been relegated to the boot for the last handful of weeks and is still sort of getting through it.''

But despite her injury, Nicole is keeping her spirits up.

Keith added: ''Her spirits have been amazing, I gotta say. She's been handling it way better than I would've.''

Meanwhile, the 'Blue Ain't Your Colour' hitmaker recently credited his spouse with being a ''huge influence'' on his creativity, despite the pair have ''zero interest'' in following a career in the other's chosen field.

He said: ''I have zero interest in acting. Nic has zero interest in being a musician. It makes for a harmonious flow in our house. But there's no question that Nic has been a huge influence on my creativity, simply for the way she approaches things in such a bold way. Curiosity makes her go toward something regardless of whether she thinks she can do it or not.''

Nicole and Keith share Sunday, 11, and Faith, nine, together.