Nicole Kidman and her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars have teamed up to donate food to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The 52-year-old actress and her fellow cast mates of the HBO drama have joined forces with Frontline Foods - which supports healthcare workers with healthy meals from local kitchens - to pledge some edibles to ''medical heroes'' in five cities in the US.

She wrote on Instagram: ''Thrilled at the chance to reunite with my #BigLittleLies cast for an amazing cause! Together with @FrontlineFoods, we've been able to sponsor meals for medical heroes in five cities.

''We'd also like to thank the local restaurants who have helped to prepare these wonderful meals. Check out the link in bio to learn more about the incredible work that #FrontlineFoods is doing and some of the ways you can help support them. (sic)''

Nicole - who broke her ankle five weeks ago - also praised Kerry Washington and the cast of 'Scandal' for being an ''inspiration'' after they teamed up to donate to frontline workers.

She added: ''Thank you @KerryWashington we love you for being such an inspiration to us, and the cast of #Scandal! #CastItOn (sic)''

As well as donating food, Kerry recently issued some advice to people during the pandemic, saying she thinks a ''level of self-care and calm is important'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.

She said: ''It's a time where we all have to strike a tricky balance between making sure that we stay informed and are getting the facts - so that we can make decisions to help take care of ourselves and the people around us - and also try not to panic.

''Especially at this time. Elevated levels of stress impact our immune systems, so [a] level of self-care and calm is important.''