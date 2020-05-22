Nicole Kidman has teamed up with her 'BIg Little Lies' co-stars to donate food to ''medical heroes'' in five cities in the US amid the coronavirus pandemic, and she praised Kerry Washington and the 'Scandal' cast for being an ''inspiration'' to them.
Nicole Kidman and her 'Big Little Lies' co-stars have teamed up to donate food to frontline workers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The 52-year-old actress and her fellow cast mates of the HBO drama have joined forces with Frontline Foods - which supports healthcare workers with healthy meals from local kitchens - to pledge some edibles to ''medical heroes'' in five cities in the US.
She wrote on Instagram: ''Thrilled at the chance to reunite with my #BigLittleLies cast for an amazing cause! Together with @FrontlineFoods, we've been able to sponsor meals for medical heroes in five cities.
''We'd also like to thank the local restaurants who have helped to prepare these wonderful meals. Check out the link in bio to learn more about the incredible work that #FrontlineFoods is doing and some of the ways you can help support them. (sic)''
Nicole - who broke her ankle five weeks ago - also praised Kerry Washington and the cast of 'Scandal' for being an ''inspiration'' after they teamed up to donate to frontline workers.
She added: ''Thank you @KerryWashington we love you for being such an inspiration to us, and the cast of #Scandal! #CastItOn (sic)''
As well as donating food, Kerry recently issued some advice to people during the pandemic, saying she thinks a ''level of self-care and calm is important'' amid the coronavirus outbreak.
She said: ''It's a time where we all have to strike a tricky balance between making sure that we stay informed and are getting the facts - so that we can make decisions to help take care of ourselves and the people around us - and also try not to panic.
''Especially at this time. Elevated levels of stress impact our immune systems, so [a] level of self-care and calm is important.''
We help you decide who to give your money to.
Nature-inspired songs we just can't get enough of.
Artists are coming up with different ways to entertain and help out this year.
Put these British films about music at the top of your watch list.
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
These songs were written for times like these.
Live musicians take a financial hit during the worst health crisis of a generation.
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
In her inimitable loose style, Sofia Coppola remakes the 1971 Clint Eastwood movie from a...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Saroo Brierley has lived a good life with his caring mother and father in Australia,...
Thomas Wolfe was a writer who was used to rejection. His constantly lengthy novels didn't...
It's rare for an American remake to be scruffier than the original, but this film...
Ray is a dedicated FBI investigator with a crush on his District Attorney supervisor Claire...
In the small Australian town of Nathgari, the Parker family are trying to adjust to...
In the jungles of Peru, a young bear learns about and becomes obsessed with Great...
A clever premise can't help but grab the audience's attention as this mystery-thriller plays with...