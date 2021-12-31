'Leaving Las Vegas' star Nicolas Cage - who won a Golden Globe Award for his role in the film - doesn't like to be referred to as an actor, and prefers the word "thespian".
Nicolas Cage prefers to be called a "thespian" rather than an "actor".
The 57-year-old Academy Award winner - who earned himself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his performances - doesn’t like the word "actor" because it implies he's a "great liar", so he likes to be called a “thespian” instead.
He said: "For me it always implies, ‘Oh, he’s a great actor, therefore he’s a great liar.'
“So with the risk of sounding like a pretentious a******, I like the word ‘thespian’ because thespian means you’re going into your heart, or you’re going into your imagination, or your memories or your dreams, and you’re bringing something back to communicate with the audience.”
The Golden Globe Award winner went on to discuss his acting methods, which to some people have been perceived as “over the top”, but to Cage there is no such thing.
He said: “Well, when they say that to me, I say, ‘You tell me where the top is and I’ll tell you whether or not I’m over it.’ ”
In an attempt to break free from the acting stereotypes, he sought advice from his Aunt Talia, who he credits for introducing him to “naturalism” and compared his different styles of acting to different styles of art.
Speaking on the latest episode of the 'Variety Awards Circuit' podcast, he added: “I was also a big believer in arts synchronicity, and that what you could do with one art form you could do and another meaning. You know, in painting, for example, you can get abstract, you can get photorealistic, you can get impressionistic, why not try that with film performance?”
Having just released their feel good, and irresistibly funky - "guaranteed winter blues killer", Roll The Dice, Edinburgh's Atom Eyes are seeing out...
When he's not focused on his on-line tuition, or stuck in the back of his brothers van mixing his latest compositions, GARGALO (Bruno G. Roth) is to...
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...