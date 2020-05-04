Nicolas Cage will play 'Tiger King' star Joe Exotic in a scripted TV series, which will mark the actor's first ever lead role in a television drama.
The eccentric zookeeper rose to fame after the release of the Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness' - of which he was the subject - and it has now been revealed that a television drama is now in the works, with Nicolas set to star as the eponymous Tiger King.
CBS Studios announced plans for the eight-part limited series on Monday (04.05.20), but as of the time of writing, the show has not yet landed at a network.
According to Us Weekly magazine, the project will be based on Leif Reigstad's Texas Monthly article, 'Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild', rather than the Netflix documentary.
The series will mark the first TV show that movie star Nicolas has ever starred in, and he will also work as a producer for the series alongside Brian Grazer, Samie Kim Falvey, Dan Lagana, Paul Young, Scott Brown and Megan Creydt.
A log line for the planned show reads: ''Joe Shreibvogel, an eccentric, exotic zookeeper in Oklahoma who fights to keep his park - even at the risk of losing his sanity. The series will live in the lion's den with Joe, explore how he became Joe Exotic, and how he lost himself to a character of his own creation.''
For Nicolas, the role comes after several actors, including Kevin Bacon, Rob Lowe, and Orlando Bloom, have been eyed to play Joe - who is currently serving 22 years in prison for plotting to murder big cat sanctuary owner Carole Baskin - in both film and TV adaptations of his life.
