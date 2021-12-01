Nicolas Cage has been cast as Dracula in 'Renfield'.
Nicolas Cage is set to star opposite Nicholas Hoult as Dracula in 'Renfield'.
The 57-year-old Hollywood star has been cast as the horror legend in Chris McKay's upcoming vampire flick for Universal.
The other Nicholas, 31, is set to take on the titular role of Dracula's henchman.
Renfield is an inmate at the lunatic asylum who appears in Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel 'Dracula'.
The film is based on a script by Ryan Ridley and will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, which includes Robert Kirkman ['Walking Dead'] - who created the original story outline - as well as David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.
Plot details remain a closely-guarded secret for the time being, although it's believed that the upcoming movie will take place during the present day, rather than being a period piece.
Nicolas previously admitted he has always "gravitated" towards "unhinged" characters.
He explained: "I've always been trying to progress film performance into the surreal.
"I've just always gravitated towards what certain people like to refer to as 'Cage Rage' or kind of unhinged characters."
Meanwhile, the 'Running with the Devil' star recently revealed he is set to star in new Western 'The Old Way'.
Nicolas has landed his first two movies in the genre as he'll be shooting the latest project back-to-back with previously announced 'Butcher's Crossing' in Montana.
He said: "After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both 'The Old Way' and 'Butcher’s Crossing'.
"Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue.
"I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”
The movie will tell the story of retired gunslinger Colton Briggs (Cage), who has left the deadly lifestyle behind him to run a general store.
However, he finds himself setting out for revenge after some outlaws hit the town and murder his wife - and he has his 12-year-old daughter with him for the mission.
As the days get progressively colder and shorter November ushers in celebrations of light, gunpowder and treason as well as bringing with it some...
Having recently released their latest single, 'Future Angel', Robin And The Goblins creative force Robin Romo is now looking forward to playing their...
If all things were equal then Ed Sheeran may have made the cut for our final five favourite new album releases of October, but they're not, and he...
We didn't expect these rockers to be so into the Swedish pop group.
Is there anyone worth mentioning that Dave hasn't worked with?
These deliciously witchy tunes are perfect for Halloween.
From Psycho Killer to the Monster Mash, these Halloween songs are classics.
After 'Life Won't Wait', and in between 'Rancid 5' and 'Indestructible', Tim Armstrong somehow found time to form his new band - Transplants, and...
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Here's another remarkable biopic from Oliver Stone, who has used all-star casts and intensely pointed...
Yet another bonkers thriller starring Nicolas Cage, this trashy crime comedy comes from director Paul...
Charlie and his dad Mike are enjoying Halloween together in New York City. As the...
Jacob and Gallain are Crusaders who have both been spent many years in China. Jacob...
In June 2013, a high-flying 29-year-old government employee named Edward Snowdon suddenly found himself the...
Trapped in a terrorist prison and tortured, Evan Lake (Nicholas Cage) is eventually free and...
Nicolas Cage gives a rare internalised performance in this atmospheric drama, which has a stronger...
Nicolas Cage acts his socks off in this thinly plotted thriller, which is set in...
Actors Nicholas Cage and Tye Sheridan and director David Gordon Green discuss their new movie...