Nicolas Cage is set to star opposite Nicholas Hoult as Dracula in 'Renfield'.

The 57-year-old Hollywood star has been cast as the horror legend in Chris McKay's upcoming vampire flick for Universal.

The other Nicholas, 31, is set to take on the titular role of Dracula's henchman.

Renfield is an inmate at the lunatic asylum who appears in Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel 'Dracula'.

The film is based on a script by Ryan Ridley and will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, which includes Robert Kirkman ['Walking Dead'] - who created the original story outline - as well as David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

Plot details remain a closely-guarded secret for the time being, although it's believed that the upcoming movie will take place during the present day, rather than being a period piece.

Nicolas previously admitted he has always "gravitated" towards "unhinged" characters.

He explained: "I've always been trying to progress film performance into the surreal.

"I've just always gravitated towards what certain people like to refer to as 'Cage Rage' or kind of unhinged characters."

Meanwhile, the 'Running with the Devil' star recently revealed he is set to star in new Western 'The Old Way'.

Nicolas has landed his first two movies in the genre as he'll be shooting the latest project back-to-back with previously announced 'Butcher's Crossing' in Montana.

He said: "After 43 years in cinema, I’m only now being invited to the important and storied genre of the Western with both 'The Old Way' and 'Butcher’s Crossing'.

"Being born and raised in the West, this is another good match and long overdue.

"I’m excited and compelled by the complex characters of both Briggs and Miller, and to find new ground to play at 57 is indeed galvanizing.”

The movie will tell the story of retired gunslinger Colton Briggs (Cage), who has left the deadly lifestyle behind him to run a general store.

However, he finds himself setting out for revenge after some outlaws hit the town and murder his wife - and he has his 12-year-old daughter with him for the mission.