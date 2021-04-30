Nicola Peltz has been raiding Victoria Beckham's closet.

The 47-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to post a snap of the 26-year-old actress - who is engaged to her and husband David Beckham's son Brooklyn, 22 - wearing her Victoria Beckham bustier top.

And Posh Spice spilled that her future daughter-in-law is always wearing pieces from her wardrobe.

Victoria captioned the post: "Looks like the future Mrs Beckham has been in my wardrobe again! but you’re forgiven because I love this VB bustier on you @nicolaannepeltz (sic)"

It's expected that the Spice Girl will design Nicola's wedding dress when she and Brooklyn tie the knot.

Victoria recently gushed that her whole family are “very happy and very excited” for the pair's nuptials, which were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mother-of-four - who also has Romeo, 18, Cruz, 16, and nine-year-old Harper with retired soccer ace David - can't wait to pick out her own outfit as well.

She said: "He's so happy - they are both so happy. [Nicola] is just wonderful.

“She's sweet, she's kind, she's such a lovely, warm, wonderful, wonderful woman. We couldn't have asked for Brooklyn to meet a more adorable, lovely lady. We are very happy. We love her. He's so happy.

“It's nice with everything that has gone on this year that Brooklyn has found his soulmate and the lady he wants to spend the rest of his life with, during this time there's been so much uncertainty and that everything felt a little bit sad. So we are very happy and very excited. What will I wear?”