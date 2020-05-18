Nicola Peltz feels ''so lucky'' to be romancing Brooklyn Beckham, as the loved-up couple share a sweet exchange on Instagram.
Nicola Peltz feels ''so lucky'' to be romancing Brooklyn Beckham.
The 25-year-old actress has been in a relationship with Brooklyn - the son of David and Victoria Beckham - since October 2019, and in an adorable Instagram exchange on Monday (18.05.20), she said she feels blessed to have his ''love''.
Brooklyn posted a series of photos of the pair running through a field at sunset, and wrote: ''My beautiful angel.''
To which Nicola then commented: ''i'm so lucky to know your love (sic)''
The 21-year-old aspiring photographer is no stranger to gushing over his beau on social media, as his last Instagram post featured a picture of Nicola which was simply captioned: ''My girl''.
Another image from last month sees Brooklyn declare he will ''always'' be by Nicola's side, whilst in another from March he calls her his ''other half''.
Meanwhile, during a question and answer session on his Instagram Stories last month, Brooklyn gushed over the 'Our House' star's ''amazing heart''.
Asked his favourite thing about the blonde beauty - who starred as Tessa Yeager in the fourth 'Transformers' film, 'Transformers: Age of Extinction' - Brooklyn replied: ''Her amazing heart [love heart emoji] (sic)''
Brooklyn celebrated his 21st birthday alongside his girlfriend at a glitzy party at David and Victoria Beckham's Cotswolds estate on March 7.
And the loved-up duo were joined at the bash by rap star Stormzy, who performed some of his best-known hits as Brooklyn celebrated his landmark birthday.
At one point in the evening, Stormzy - who is one of the UK's best-selling music stars - said: ''Your dad is legendary, your family is legendary, and this is legendary so let's do it like this ... last song. I want to see everyone dancing.''
