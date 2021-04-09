Nicky Hilton Rothschild is not a fan of the bike shorts and crop top trend.

The 37-year-old fashion designer, model and socialite has branded the two-piece athleisure look - which the likes of Kim Kardashian West, Hailey Bieber and Gigi Hadid have been seen in - "not cute".

She confessed: "I’m not into the whole bike shorts and crop tops thing - that’s not cute to me!"

Nicky has, however, loved seeing 90s and noughties pieces come back into fashion, such as bucket hats and Juicy Couture - the latter of which her sister Paris Hilton popularised in the early 2000s.

She told The Daily Front Row: "I find it really nostalgic and fun. I love Juicy Couture - it’s iconic! I love bucket hats being back and slip dresses. It brings me back to a different time."

Nicky was devastated when many of her pieces from then were stolen by thieves who broke into her Los Angeles home in 2009.

She said: "When I was burglarised in LA, sadly they took a lot of that stuff. They took all of my Dior saddle bags, Fendi baguettes, and all of my Louis Vuitton x Sprouses."

The mother-of-two - who has daughters Teddy, three, and Lily-Grace, four, with husband James Rothschild - has described her style has more "casual" nowadays and she will often be seen rocking footwear from her Nicky Hilton x French Sole sustainable shoe collection.

She said: "I mean, I’m definitely more casual these days. I’m usually in a tracksuit. There are some great brands doing tracksuits, like Quince who makes cashmere ones. Alice & Olivia has some chic tracksuits too. I don’t even remember wearing heels … but I’ve been wearing my French Soles a lot!"

But Nicky is looking forward to getting to wear heels and dresses again after living in loungewear amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "I think there’s so much pent-up energy to get dressed up and go out. I know I’m looking forward to putting heels and a dress on again. Alice & Olivia have some beautiful floral spring dresses that I have my eyes on, as does Oscar de la Renta."