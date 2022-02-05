Nicki Minaj says she's "always gonna keep on putting out music".

The 39-year-old rapper has just released her first single of 2022, a collaboration with Lil Baby called 'Do We Have A Problem?’ and insisted she will remain in the music industry on her own terms.

When asked by Jayda Cheaves on Instagram Live how she continues when people doubt her, she said: "I've always been the type of person that like, if I feel somebody – when people are betting against me, it makes me super, super hungry…or super angry. Super like… I got something to prove.

"I’m always gonna keep on putting out music. I have an actual real fan base and not paid bots. I will never – and I said this before, I’ve said this many times years ago – I will never leave the game until I wanna leave it. It will always be on my terms.

"I know I deserve to be here. I know I put in the work."

Meanwhile, Nicki recently spoke about 'New Body', her collaboration with Kanye West, admitting it will most likely never be released.

She said: "The public adored ‘New Body.’ Like, ‘New Body’ was the biggest hit record that never came out. I think the ship has sailed for ‘New Body’ because everybody has come to love the original way they heard it so I’ll just let everybody have that in their hearts. It is what it is.”