Nicki Minaj has claimed she turned down a feature on Doja Cat's 'Get Into it (Yuh)'.

The 'Super Bass' hitmaker has insisted she didn't feel she “could bring anything" to the song, while she claimed she wasn't in direct contact with the 'Say So' hitmaker about the track like she was for her feature on the remix of BIA’s ‘Whole Lotta Money’.

In a conversation on Twitter Spaces, she said: “It’s just that there were, like, middle people involved in that situation … If it was like how me and BIA were direct and we dealt with each other directly, it would be different."

The 38-year-old rapper insisted she wasn't a fan of the song and had asked Doja's team to send her another track for her consideration, but she didn't hear back.

She added: “But I didn’t love that song because I didn’t think I could bring anything to it. So I asked them to send me something else. I think that was the second song they sent me, I asked them to send me something else and they didn’t send me anything else.”

Nicki is, however, referenced on the track, as the line "Got that big rocket launcher" is from her 2010 song.

The pair previously teamed up on a remix of mega-hit 'Say So'.

Meanwhile, Doja was previously forced to debunk a fan-made rumour that circulated claiming she had collaborated with both Nicki and Ariana Grande on a song.

The 'Woman' star took to Twitter to deny the rumour started by Nicki fans but admitted she's up for collaborating with both artists in the future.

Doja wrote: "I just want you guys to know the DNA collab is completely a fan made rumor and there wasn't any plan for it to happen but it sounds like a great idea and i'd love to do it. Just wanted to debunk it all for you guys cuz i see you all in the comment section buggin out about it. (sic)"

The rumour started after fake artwork of the trio surfaced online.

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker added that her collaboration with Ariana still "exists entirely".

She wrote at the time: "HOWEVER the Ari and Doja collab exists entirely. (sic)"

And it turned out to be 'I Don't Do Drugs' on Doja's debut album 'Planet Her' that featured the '7 Rings' hitmaker.