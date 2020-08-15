Nick Mason is adamant his new band Saucerful of Secrets will not record new music in the future and will stick to playing early Pink Floyd material live.
Nick Mason says his new band his Saucerful of Secrets will not release new material.
The Pink Floyd drummer is part of the group with Spandau Ballet's Gary Kemp, long-time Floyd collaborator Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken and at their concerts they perform tracks from the start of the legendary prog rock group's career such as songs from 'A Saucerful of Secrets' and 'The Piper at the Gates of Dawn', which featured the group's late singer-and-guitarist and co-founder Syd Barrett.
In September, the band's album 'Live at the Roundhouse' will be released which is comprised of 22 songs recorded over two gigs in May 2019 at The Roundhouse in Camden Town, London, a venue where Pink Floyd and the Soft Machine played a famous 1966 gig.
Although Nick is excited for people to here their versions of the tracks he is adamant the five-piece will not be writing any new songs together.
Speaking to Goldmine magazine, he said: ''There's the live album, and I don't think we'll do too many of those. We don't have a long-term vision of how this should work - we knew there'd be at least a year of doing exactly what we're doing now, augmenting the set list with new material, but there's no plan that we're going to invade other catalogues or start writing new material or whatever.
''But having said that, we're open to suggestions. If you told me that I'd be hammering around the country playing old Pink Floyd stuff 10 years ago, I'd have thought I'd gone mad.''
In May, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets announced a host of rescheduled European tour dates for 2021.
They were due to hit the road for the European leg of the run on May 18 in Brussels, Belgium, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the continued restrictions of mass gatherings and closure of venues, they will now begin the jaunt on May 21, 2021, in Hamburg, Germany.
Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets' rescheduled tour dates for 2021:
May 21, Hamburg Laeiszhalle, Germany
May 22, Berlin Tempodrom, Germany
May 23, Prague Forum, Czech Republic
May 24, Lucerne KKL, Switzerland
May 26, Nurnberg Meistersingerhalle, Germany
May 27, Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
May 28, Paris Grand Rex, France
May 30, Luxembourg den Atelier, Luxembourg
May 31, Brussels Cirque Royale, Belgium
June 2, Eindhoven Muziekgebouw, Netherlands
June 3, Randers Vaerket, Denmark
June 4, Freiburg Konzerthaus, Germany
June 5, Bad Honnef Insen Grafenwerth, Germany
June 7, Tallinn Alexela Hall, Estonia
June 8, Helsinki House of Culture, Finland
June 10, St. Petersburg BKZ Oktyabrsky, Russia
June 11, Moscow Kremlin, Russia
June 16, Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania
June 18, Sofia NDK, National Palace of Culture, Bulgaria
June 19, Belgrade, Sava Center, Serbia
June 22, Budapest, Budapest Park, Hungary
June 23, Zagreb InMusic Festival, Croatia
June 24, Vienna Gasometer, Austria
June 26, Lucca Lucca Summer Festival, Italy
June 27, Turin Stupinigi Sonic Park, Italy
June 28, Sete Theatre de la Mer, France
