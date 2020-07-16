Nick Lachey has hailed his wife Vanessa as his ''soulmate and ultimate partner in life'' in a sweet anniversary message.

The 46-year-old star has taken to his Instagram account to mark their ninth wedding anniversary, saying he feels ''incredibly lucky'' to have found his soulmate.

Alongside a photograph of them together, Nick - who was previously married to pop star Jessica Simpson - wrote: ''Nine years and counting!! I feel incredibly lucky to have found my soulmate and ultimate partner in life and love. V, you mean everything to me. No matter what we face, we face it together. Whatever blessing we enjoy, we enjoy it together. With our love and commitment to each other, I know there is nothing we can't get through.....together. I love you V with all that I am. I always will! Happy Anniversary. (sic)''

Vanessa - who has Phoenix, three, Brooklyn, five, and Camden, seven, with Nick - took to her own Instagram account to celebrate their anniversary.

She wrote: ''14 years ago today, you said ''I Love You''. 9 years ago today, we said ''I Do''. Today, I say ''Thank You''. Thank You for this Beautiful Life & Marriage. Thank You for the unconditional Love you give to me and our 3 crazy kids. Thank You for the hard work you put into Us and yourself daily. Thank YOU for keeping all your vows we shared on this day nine years ago. Thank you for it ALL. Happy Anniversary, My Love! I Love You!!! [love heart emoji] (sic)''

Meanwhile, Vanessa previously revealed that the loved-up couple try to resolve their problems as soon as possible, rather than allowing any bitterness to linger.

The 39-year-old TV star said: ''I don't let it fester, he doesn't let it fester. We speak our minds. Sometimes you have to walk away.''