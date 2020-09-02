Nick Lachey and his wife Vanessa are taking a vacation without their kids.

The 'One Tree Hill' alum and his 39-year-old spouse have three children - Camden, seven, Brooklyn, five, and Phoenix, three, together - but have decided to leave the youngsters at home this week as they headed out to a lake retreat to enjoy some ''solo time'' away from their family life.

Vanessa wrote on Instagram: ''Mom & Dad Weekend! No kids allowed. I LOVE our kids, but I Love our solo time together just as much! Weekends off from filming in Tahoe aren't so bad! #LakeLife. (sic)''

Although the couple love taking time for themselves, they also enjoy their life as a family, and have previously suggested they could add another baby to their brood in the future.

When asked about baby number four last month, Vanessa played coy when she said: ''I mean, I still like my husband and he likes me.''

The couple have been homeschooling their children during the coronavirus pandemic, but the pair aren't sure they're ''built'' for the task.

Vanessa explained in August: ''I don't know how I'm going to teach phonics or math. And there's new math now. It's different than the math that we [learned]. The good thing that I always remind myself is that we're all in the same boat. We really, truly are all in the same boat. ... We're all behind together.''

Nick and Vanessa tied the knot in 2011 and celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in July.

The 98 Degrees singer - who was formerly married to Jessica Simpson - wrote on social media at the time: ''Nine years and counting!! I feel incredibly lucky to have found my soulmate and ultimate partner in life and love. V, you mean everything to me. No matter what we face, we face it together. Whatever blessing we enjoy, we enjoy it together. With our love and commitment to each other, I know there is nothing we can't get through.....together. I love you V with all that I am. I always will! Happy Anniversary. (sic)''