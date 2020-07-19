Nick Jonas is ''so grateful'' for his wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The Jonas Brothers star tied the knot with the 'Baywatch' actress in 2018, and in a sweet tribute to mark Priyanka's 38th birthday, Nick has dubbed her the ''most wonderful person'' he has ever met.

Alongside a picture of Priyanka sitting in Nick's lap, the 27-year-old singer wrote: ''I could stare into your eyes forever. I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful. (sic)''

The couple have been spending more time together than ever in recent months as the coronavirus pandemic has stopped them from being able to work, and Priyanka recently revealed her husband has been teaching her how to play piano.

She said: ''I've started the piano - I make my husband teach me. I've never played, but I've always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day.''

The 'Sucker' hitmaker has also been doubling as Priyanka's in-house physical trainer and writing partner, and she has started taking dance classes online.

She added: ''I've taken a hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!''

And whilst the coronavirus lockdown has been difficult, the 'Quantico' star is ultimately grateful to be able to spend quality time with Nick.

Priyanka explained: ''Being in this quarantine has made me realise that some of the stresses we put on ourselves in our normal lives may or may not be important.''

Meanwhile, Priyanka recently said she ''definitely wants'' to start a family with the Jonas Brothers star, but admitted they're both too busy to have children just yet.

When asked about starting a family, she said: ''Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen.''